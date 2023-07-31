Federal IT Minister inaugurates IT Lab in Karachi

15 IT related courses will be conducted.

KARACHI: Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin UL Haque inaugurated Digital IT Lab, where 15 courses will be conducted and 300 children will receive training every 3 months.

MQM-Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Amin ul Haque said that 15 different trainings will be given in the IT lab while freelancing, data analytics, and advanced technology will be taught.

The federal minister said that the world is changing and government have to go with new technology. He said if you have a smartphone and a laptop, you can earn at home.

He said that 300 male and female students will be trained on these 15 courses, and 300 children will be trained again after 3 months. He said students can earn dollars by doing all these courses.

Amin-ul-Haq said that Khalid Maqbool has given instructions that these labs should have air-conditioning, so the government is providing air-conditioning and high-speed internet in all the labs.

He said that we will open labs in other schools at a cost of millions of rupees, we aim to work on 15 courses, from which 300 children will get training every 3 months.

The federal minister further said that no government has thought to work on Made in Pakistan. He said the government has made a mobile phone manufacturing policy and today mobile phones are being made in Pakistan. He said Samsung and Nokia have started making mobile phones in Pakistan.