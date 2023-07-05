FIA arrested five Pakistanis working in Israel

FIA Mirpurkhas Crime Circle conducted major operation.

The accused were working as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv.

The accused used to enter Israel from Jordan Airport on European visa.

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against eight Pakistanis working in Israel and arrested five.

The team of the Mirpurkhas Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a major operation in which five persons who had arrived in Israel from different countries and then worked there were arrested.

According to the FIA ​​officials, five cases have been registered against eight suspects in this regard. The accused were working as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv. The accused lived in Tel Aviv for four to seven years. The arrested accused got entry through agent and paid Rs 3 to 4 lakh per person to agent.

According to FIA, among the arrested accused are Nauman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Anwar, while they belong to Mirpurkhas.

According to the FIA, the accused used to enter Israel from Jordan Airport on European visa, the accused used to send money to their families in Pakistan through Western Union, the accused also used to enter Israel from Jordan Airport through Turkey, Kenya and Sri Lanka. The accused used to come to Karachi from Jordan Airport via Dubai to return home.

FIA says that cases have been registered against the accused under Passport Act and Immigration Ordinance.