Edition: English
FIA arrested human trafficker from Karachi airport

  • Human trafficker was fleeing to UAE.
  • The accused was wanted to FIA Peshawar.
  • He was wanted in case of illegally sending people abroad.
KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a wanted human trafficker while fleeing to United Arab Emirates (UAE), the accused was wanted in a case of illegally sending various people abroad.

According to the details, FIA Immigration arrested the wanted human trafficker in the case of FIA Peshawar while fleeing to UAE while taking action at Karachi Airport.

The spokesperson of FIA said that the accused Naqash Khan was wanted in the case of illegally sending various people abroad. The accused was offloaded from the flight and detained due to his name being on the blacklist.

FIA Immigration has handed over the accused to the FIA Peshawar team.

