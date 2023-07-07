FIA arrested six more human traffickers

Human traffickers arrested from different areas of Punjab.

Human traffickers extorted millions of rupees from citizens.

The accused also had connections with international trafficking group.

GUJRAT: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six more operatives of the notorious gang involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

In this regard, FIA sources say that human traffickers have been arrested from different areas of Kharian, Malikwal, Jhelum, Lahore, and Gujarat.

The human traffickers extorted millions of rupees from innocent citizens by pretending to send them abroad to Europe. The accused received 2.5 million to 2.7 million per person from several citizens.

According to FIA, the accused include Aslam Darikanwala, Hasnain Shah, Safdar, Arshad Gujjar, Muhammad Ashraf, and Mumtaz Hussain. Cases have been registered against the accused.

According to the sources, the accused were working as a big group in human trafficking while several cases have already been registered against the arrested accused. The accused also had connections with the international trafficking group.

The spokesperson of FIA says that the human trafficker Islam Darikanwala has sent most of the citizens abroad through illegal channels.

