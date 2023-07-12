Advertisement
FIA arrested three more human traffickers from Multan

FIA arrested three more human traffickers from Multan
  • Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Multan arrested 3 accused.
  • Javed Iqbal, Shafqat Shahzad and Asif are among arrested accused.
  • Cases have been registered against accused under Immigration Ordinance.
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan arrested three more suspects involved in human trafficking, who cheated innocent citizens and extorted millions of rupees.

According to the details, the team of FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Multan arrested three accused in a successful operation.

According to the FIA ​​Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Javed Iqbal, Shafqat Shahzad and Muhammad Asif are among the arrested accused. The accused were arrested from Khanewal and Muzaffargarh.

According to the authorities, the accused Javed was hiding after receiving 2.4 million from citizens for Umrah payment while the accused Shafqat and Muhammad Asif extorted money from people on the pretense of employment abroad.

The FIA ​​cell says that the accused received Rs 0.8 million for employment in United Arab Emirates(UAE), and cases have been registered against the accused under the Immigration Ordinance.

On the other hand, the FIA ​​Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Karachi arrested human trafficker Altaf Hussain from Clifton.

The raids are being launched to arrest other accused.

Also Read

Greece boat tragedy: Gujrat FIA arrest four human smugglers
Greece boat tragedy: Gujrat FIA arrest four human smugglers

Arrested suspects have been receiving millions for sending people to Italy illegally....

Earlier, crackdown against human smugglers continues as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat Circle arrests additional four human traffickers from Gujrat and Kharian on Wednesday.

The arrested human smugglers were involved in the Greece boat accident.

