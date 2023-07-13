FIA arrested two notorious human traffickers

FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat took action.

Kashif Butt and Imran Aziz are among arrested suspects.

The accused extorted millions to send people Europe illegally.

GUJRAT: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two notorious human traffickers involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

According to the details, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat took action on the case of the Greece boat tragedy.

In the operations, the notorious human traffickers involved in the Greece boat accident were arrested. The spokesperson of FIA said that Kashif Butt and Imran Aziz are among the arrested suspects.

The spokesperson said that the accused were arrested from Mandi Bahauddin. The accused extorted millions of rupees to send many Pakistanis to Europe illegally.

According to FIA, cases were registered against the accused in FIA Gujarat Circle. The accused went into hiding after the Greece boat tragedy. The accused were arrested using modern technology.

Further investigation is going on with the accused.

