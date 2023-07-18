Advertisement
date 2023-07-18
FIA arrested two suspected in Karachi

FIA arrested two suspected in Karachi

  • FIA raided at fake travel agency in Gulshan e Iqbal.
  • Mohammad Raheel and Kashif Raza arrested during raid.
  • 250 passports have been recovered from  possession.
KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle arrested two suspects in Karachi.

Anti-Human Trafficking Circle raided the office of a fake travel agency in the Gulshan e Iqbal area of ​​Karachi and arrested two suspects.

FIA officials say that the arrested accused include Mohammad Raheel and Kashif Raza.

Spokesman says that 250 passports have been recovered from the possession of the accused while various fake stamps have also been recovered from the accused and a case has been registered.

According to officials, the accused have been remanded for four days, and further investigation of the incident is going on.

It should be noted that the FIA ​​Anti-Human Trafficking Circle had arrested four suspects including proclaimed offender while conducting operations in different areas of Lahore.

The ​spokesperson said that among the arrested accused are Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Rasheed, Rizwan Ali, and Imran Aslam who were wanted for the heinous crime of human trafficking.

The FIA ​​officials said that the arrested accused had collected millions of rupees by pretending to give jobs to various citizens abroad in Canada, Italy, and UAE. The accused failed to send the citizens abroad and went into hiding after receiving the money.

