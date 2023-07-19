FIA summons Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The anti-terrorism wing of FIA has issued notices.

FIA directed both to appear on July 24.

Earlier, Chairman PTI was summoned by FIA July 25.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in connection with the investigation of the alleged American cypher.

The anti-terrorism wing of FIA has issued notices to former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, directing them to appear on July 24.

Earlier, the FIA ​​Anti-Terrorism Wing issued summon notices to the former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI in connection with the investigation of the cypher.

Chairman PTI was summoned to the FIA ​​headquarters on July 25 where he will be questioned by the Joint Inquiry Team(JIT). The notice has also sought all documents related to the cypher and said that non-appearance is entitled to unilateral action.

It should be noted that on the direction of the federal cabinet, a joint inquiry team was formed regarding the investigation of the cypher, and Chairman PTI was summoned earlier but he did not appear.

The Lahore High Court had withdrawn the ongoing injunction on the FIA’s investigation into the cipher case against the former prime minister. A separate application to lift the federal government’s stay-order against Cypher’s investigation was granted and the FIA ​​was allowed to investigate Cypher’s case.

Advertisement

Also Read FIA summons PTI Chairman for cypher probe on July 25 ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the PTI Chairman to its...

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi had withdrawn the ongoing injunction on the cipher investigation while giving a verdict at the request of the federal government.