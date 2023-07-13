FIFA to Pay $209 Million to Clubs for World Cup Players’ Release

Each club will receive a daily sum of $10,950 for each player.

The amount is divided among the clubs where the players were registered.

English clubs will receive the highest payout.

FIFA announced on Thursday that it will pay $209 million to clubs for releasing players who competed in last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

440 clubs from 51 different nations will be paid a daily sum of $10,950 for each of the major event’s 837 footballers, regardless of how many minutes they participated in the World Cup.

The amount for each player is divided and distributed to the club, or clubs, with which the player was registered in the two years preceding the Qatar finals.

The figure is more than the $8,530 paid per player at the 2018 World Cup in Russia by FIFA.

In Qatar, 46 English clubs will receive the most money, totaling $37,713,297, followed by clubs from Spain, Germany, Italy, and France.

Manchester City will be paid $4,596,445 for a single club, followed by Barcelona ($4,538,955) and Bayern Munich ($4,331,809).

FIFA and the European Club Association inked a deal earlier this year that will give $355 million to clubs under the initiative for the World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

Argentina won the famous football event after defeating France in a thrilling match that culminated in a penalty shootout.

