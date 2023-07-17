Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets with Air Chief

Matters about regional security situation were discussed.

KARACHI: Finance Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Matters about evolving geo-economic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by the Pakistan Air Force with a special focus on the modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.

Chief of the Air Staff briefed the Finance Minister about PAF’s National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project and highlighted that the mega project is aimed at fostering collaborative research, development, and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber & computing in order to accrue maximum economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.

The Air Chief also praised the pragmatic policies and initiatives of the government to lead the economy toward growth and stability.

The Finance Minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He also shared the broad contours of the economic policies being implemented by the government to pave the way for a prosperous and financially stable country.

The visiting dignitary expressed his full confidence in the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force and admired the PAF leadership for producing well-equipped and skillful air warriors, who are fully capable to cope with the ever-changing challenges of aerial defence and national security.