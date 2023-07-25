FM discuss incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden with OIC Secretary

FM Bilawal praised the OIC’s prompt response under the leadership of the Secretary-General.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari engaged in a telephone conversation with Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday.

The call was in response to the recurrent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and other European countries.

During the call, the FM strongly condemned these actions as clear violations of international law. He briefed the OIC Secretary-General on the resolution passed by the Parliament of Pakistan on July 6, 2023, and the nationwide observance of ‘Youm-e-Taqaddus Quran’ on July 7, 2023, demonstrating the commitment of the people of Pakistan to protect the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

FM Bilawal praised the OIC’s prompt response under the leadership of the Secretary-General, particularly mentioning the Open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee held on July 2, 2023, in Jeddah, which resulted in a comprehensive Communiqué.

Additionally, the minister welcomed the OIC’s decision to hold an Emergency Ministerial Meeting on the issue. He also informed the secretary-general about his discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye regarding the matter.

In turn, the OIC secretary general lauded Pakistan’s efforts in combating and countering Islamophobia and acknowledged the country’s leading role in addressing this concern at the United Nations.

FM Bilawal Bhutto assured the secretary-general of Pakistan’s willingness to actively participate in all OIC initiatives aimed at curbing the spread of Islamophobia.