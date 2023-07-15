Advertisement
Gold price decreases by Rs 1300 per tola

  • The per tola rate has reached to Rs 213,200.
  • The price of 10 grams has decreased by Rs 1115.
  • The 10 grams was sold at Rs 182,785 in market.
KARACHI: The gold price has decreased by Rs 1300 per tola in the country after two consecutive days of increase.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the gold price has reached to Rs 213,200 per tola following a decrease of Rs 1300.

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 1115 and gold was sold at Rs 182,785.

The value of gold in the international exchange decreased by 4 dollars to 1955 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, Gold price increased by Rs 6500 per tola in the country.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has become Rs.214,500 after today an increase of Rs.6500.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams is 183,900 in the country with an increase of Rs 5,574.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price in the global market remains at $1959 per ounce.

It should be remembered that the price per tola had increased by Rs 4000 in Pakistan yesterday as well.

