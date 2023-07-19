Advertisement
Gold price increases by Rs 5400 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs 5400 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs 5400 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs 5400 per tola

  • The price of gold per tola is Rs 226,400.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 194,102.
  • Price of gold in international exchange is 1973 dollars.
KARACHI: Gold price increased by 5400 per tola in the country on Wednesday.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola is Rs 226,400 after an increase of Rs 5400.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 194,102 after an increase of Rs 4630.

The price of gold in the international exchange is 1973 dollars per ounce after an increase of 6 dollars.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 6200  yesterday.

Earlier, The price of gold per tola in Pakistan on July 17 increased by Rs 1600 to Rs214800.

The price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs 131 to Rs 184156.

Gold on the world market rose to $2 per ounce in 1957.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

 

