Gold rates in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rates in Pakistan
Advertisement

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,500 and was sold at Rs.222,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 224,700 on the previous trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,143 to Rs.190,501 from Rs. 192,644 whereas 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.174,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to 2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $1,959 from $1,975, the association reported.

 

Advertisement

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 222,200PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 223,650PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 223,650PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 223,650PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 223,650PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 223,650KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 223,650PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 223,650PKR 2,654

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 223,650PKR 206,386
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  193,030PKR 176,943
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,230PKR 17,694

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story