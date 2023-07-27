Use of drone cameras banned during Muharram processions
KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned the use of drone cameras...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad administration has decided to shut down mobile phone service on the 9th and 11th of Muharram in the federal capital of Islamabad.
The Ministry of Interior has written a formal letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the suspension of mobile phone service.
On the 9th of Muharram, mobile service will be suspended in sectors G6, G7 from day 1 to 10 pm, while mobile phone service will remain closed in I-10 and adjacent sectors from 6 pm to 6 am.
