Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Govt decides to suspend cellular services in Islamabad

Govt decides to suspend cellular services in Islamabad

Articles
Advertisement
Govt decides to suspend cellular services in Islamabad

Govt decides to suspend cellular services in Islamabad

Advertisement
  • The Ministry of Interior has written formal letter to PTA.
  • Mobile service will be suspended in sectors G6, G7 on 9th Muharram.
  • Mobile phone service will remain closed in I-10 and adjacent sectors.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad administration has decided to shut down mobile phone service on the 9th and 11th of Muharram in the federal capital of Islamabad.
The Ministry of Interior has written a formal letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the suspension of mobile phone service.
On the 9th of Muharram, mobile service will be suspended in sectors G6, G7 from day 1 to 10 pm, while mobile phone service will remain closed in I-10 and adjacent sectors from 6 pm to 6 am.

Also Read

Use of drone cameras banned during Muharram processions
Use of drone cameras banned during Muharram processions

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned the use of drone cameras...


According to the Ministry of Interior, on 11 Muharram, mobile phone service will be suspended in Shahullah Dutta from 2 pm to 7 pm, while mobile phone service will be suspended in Bari Imam Noorpur Shah from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story