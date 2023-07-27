The Ministry of Interior has written formal letter to PTA.

Mobile service will be suspended in sectors G6, G7 on 9th Muharram.

Mobile phone service will remain closed in I-10 and adjacent sectors.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad administration has decided to shut down mobile phone service on the 9th and 11th of Muharram in the federal capital of Islamabad.

The Ministry of Interior has written a formal letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the suspension of mobile phone service.

On the 9th of Muharram, mobile service will be suspended in sectors G6, G7 from day 1 to 10 pm, while mobile phone service will remain closed in I-10 and adjacent sectors from 6 pm to 6 am.

According to the Ministry of Interior, on 11 Muharram, mobile phone service will be suspended in Shahullah Dutta from 2 pm to 7 pm, while mobile phone service will be suspended in Bari Imam Noorpur Shah from 12 pm to 7 pm.