Govt not finalize name of Caretaker PM yet: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that a retired bureaucrat or a senior politician may be named as caretaker prime minister, but the names have not been finalized yet.

Khawaja Asif said in one of his statements that the assemblies will be dissolved one or two days before their scheduled time. He said “If we get even one and a half months, then Nawaz Sharif will run an election campaign.”

He said that the PML-N workers have been waiting for three and a half years for Nawaz Sharif to return.

He said it is necessary to compensate and correct the injustice done with Nawaz Sharif. He said it is necessary for him to return to his homeland before the election.

Regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, Khawaja Asif said “If the IMF program was not found, there was a fear of economic disaster.” The Prime Minister risked everything for the IMF program.

On the other hand, consultation is going on among the PDM leaders for caretaker prime minister and initially various names are being considered for this post.

The current National Assembly is completing its five-year constitutional term next month, after which a caretaker prime minister will be appointed and general elections will be held in 60 days.

There was a difference of opinion regarding the election in the coalition parties of the government. People’s Party timely election while Maulana Fazal ur Rehman wanted one year extension in the existing assemblies.

According to government sources, after the completion of the constitutional term of the current assembly, the responsibility will be handed over to the caretaker government.

Sources said that in the consultation between the leaders of the ruling parties, some names of the caretaker prime minister have been named if there is progress on the matter and someone is appointed.