Govt taking measures to facilitate special persons: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the government was taking measures to make persons with disabilities productive citizens of the society.

In a video message for special persons with disabilities, he said in Pakistan 10 to 12 persons were disabled who needed to be facilitated by society.

He said those with physical deficiencies and those who could not see, hear and speak should be given admission in regular schools where they could not be denied admission legally.

He said legislation had been enacted at the federal and provincial levels to provide special persons job opportunities in public and private sectors so that these people could become self-sufficient and take benefit from their skills.

He said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Technical and Vocational Training Authority were arranging for training of persons with disabilities in 140 fields so that they could improve their skills and get suitable jobs.

It should be determined that the persons with disabilities could get what kind of jobs in different institutions and companies so that they could get be facilitated in finding employment.

He said these special persons were also getting free education in universities, medical facilities and relaxation in fares for travelling.

The disabled persons needed certificate and identity card from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to avail these facilities, he said adding NADRA was issuing a certificate to youth aged 9 to 18, in which his disability was mentioned.

The President said the certificate from NADRA would help special persons in getting jobs, loans from banks and facilities available in the public sector.

He appealed to the business community to follow the law and provide job opportunities to people with disabilities.

Ramps should be made for special persons in buildings and on roads so that they were able to move around easily and better play their role in society, he concluded.