Hardik Pandya gearing up for World Cup by increasing bowling workload

Hardik Pandya, the Indian cricketer, is getting ready for the 2023 World Cup by increasing his bowling workload.

He took a break after the IPL and focused on physical conditioning along with skill training at the National Cricket Academy.

He expressed his eagerness to play if he can contribute with the ball as well. During the IPL and the ongoing Caribbean series, he has been gradually increasing his bowling, considering the World Cup.

His next 50-overs match is likely to be the Asia Cup after the ongoing ODI series, and before that, he’ll lead India in the T20I series against the West Indies.

“My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup,” he said. “I’m a turtle right now, not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on.”

On Sunday, coach Rahul Dravid emphasized the importance of focusing on the bigger picture rather than getting influenced by short-term results.

India has been giving chances to new players due to injuries to regular players. Hardik Pandya is excited about the final game of the series, hoping for a 1-1 scoreline, which will make it more challenging and thrilling.

So far, Hardik hasn’t performed at his best with the bat in the two matches. In the first match, he got run out for 5, and in the second, he made 7 before being dismissed during a top-order collapse. India’s total suffered, and they were bowled out for 181.

“We didn’t bat the way we were supposed to,” Pandya said. “The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman (Gill) hit fielders and got out. Disappointing, but there are many things to learn.”

