Harry Styles’ ‘Olivia’ Tattoo Leaves Fans Frenzy

As the saying goes, “some marks are forever,” which is quite fitting for the recent discovery of a tattoo of Olivia Wilde’s name on her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ thigh.

The British heartthrob was enjoying a vacation in Italy with his best friends, including model Jacquelyn Jablonski and host James Corden, after wrapping up his Love on Tour. However, with the conclusion of the two-year-long tour, his relationship with his co-star Olivia Wilde also came to an end.

While fans speculated that the 29-year-old singer still harboured feelings for his ex despite rumours of a fling with Emily Ratajkowski, some pointed out that the excitement over the tattoo revelation should be in vain since the pair had already parted ways.

“It’s not new; he had it over a year ago. They broke up months ago. It’s obviously old,” one fan mentioned.

Styles and Wilde’s relationship became public in January 2021, but the two separated before their film “Don’t Worry Darling” hit the big screen.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Harry Styles Joins Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas Residency In an exciting collaboration, Harry Styles has become a prominent feature in...