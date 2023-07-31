Heartwarming Friendship: Man Shares Watermelon with Monkey

Published on Twitter by the account Buitengebieden.

Man and monkey sitting face to face, sharing watermelon slices.

Video receives over 1.5 million views and continues to grow.

Advertisement

There are several videos on the Internet that show interactions between animals and people. Some make you giggle, while others make you feel warm and tender. A lovely video featuring a beautiful friendship between a man and a monkey recently went viral. The video catches the man’s joyful moment as he kindly shares his watermelon with his monkey companion. It’s the simple yet heartwarming gesture that has moved so many viewers, and it wouldn’t be surprise if it moves you as well.

“Eating a watermelon together,” says the caption placed beside the video, which was published on Twitter by the account Buitengebieden. The film begins with a man and a monkey sitting face to face, each holding a watermelon. As the movie progresses, the man chops the watermelon in half and offers the monkey a tasty slice to eat. The two then share the cool fruit.

The video has received over 1.5 million views since it was uploaded on Twitter a few hours ago, and the figure is still growing. Many people expressed their opinions in the video’s comments area.

Also Read Playing Emoji Word Game with GPT-4: A Fun AI Chatbot Adventure! GPT-4, the powerful AI chatbot, has revolutionized artificial intelligence. GPT-4 acknowledges the...