Heavy rains claim lives of 76 people in Pakistan

9 people have lost their lives in last 24 hours.

48 people lost their lives in Punjab province.

78 houses have been damaged across country.

Advertisement

KARACHI:As many as 76 people lost their lives and 133 others injured due to the heavy rains across the country since June.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report stated that nine people have lost their lives and eight others injured in the heavy rains across the country in the last 24 hours.

NDMA data shows that so far 76 deaths and 133 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 15 women and 31 children, whereas 78 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has the most number of people who died where 48 people were in the heavy rains and 20 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.

On the other hand, light and heavy rain started in different areas of Karachi which is likely to continue in the city till July 10.

There was heavy rain in Sachal Goth, Sohrab Goth, Airport, North Karachi, Malir, Saudabad, Model Colony, and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

There was heavy rain in Shahreh e Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Gulshan eMaymar, Gulistan e Jauhar, Safora Chowrangi, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad. Rain was also recorded in Landhi, Korangi, and Ibrahim Hydari.

The meteorological department says that heavy rain will continue in the city during the night, and rain will continue intermittently during the day tomorrow. 40 to 50 mm of rain is expected.

Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Heavy rainfall started in Karachi Karachi and parts of Sindh experience heavy rainfall as the monsoon season...