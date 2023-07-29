Heavy rains disrupts train operations in Pakistan

Business Express will depart from Lahore at 8:25pm.

LAHORE: The departure and arrival of trains have badly affected across the country due to the heavy rains.

Train departures are delayed due to heavy rains across the country. Karakoram Express was scheduled to leave Lahore for Karachi at 3 PM but now it will depart at 9:30 PM.

Business Express will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 8:25 PM instead of 4:00 PM.

Millat Express will leave Faisalabad for Karachi from 9 pm instead of 4 pm. The passengers may face inconvenience due to delay in train schedule.

