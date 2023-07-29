Advertisement
Heavy rains disrupts train operations in Pakistan

LAHORE: The departure and arrival of trains have badly affected across the country due to the heavy rains.

Train departures are delayed due to heavy rains across the country. Karakoram Express was scheduled to leave Lahore for Karachi at 3 PM but now it will depart at 9:30 PM.

Business Express will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 8:25 PM instead of 4:00 PM.

Millat Express will leave Faisalabad for Karachi from 9 pm instead of 4 pm. The passengers may face inconvenience due to delay in train schedule.

Ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be on Aug 2
Ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be on Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: The spiritual and blessed ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be held on...

Earlier, The spiritual and blessed ceremony of Ghusl-e-Kabah will be held on August 2, 15th of Muharram.

Following the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for the past fourteen hundred years, the house of Allah has been bathed.

