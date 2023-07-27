Hepatitis is global health challenge: PMA

Hepatitis affects millions of people worldwide.

PMA recognizes importance of addressing this public health issue.

350 million people are living with hepatitis globally

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Karachi, joins hands with global health organizations in observing World Hepatitis Day.

With the theme “One Life One Liver,” this year’s campaign aims to raise awareness about hepatitis, promote early diagnosis, and advocate for timely access to treatment and prevention services.

Hepatitis is a global health challenge that affects millions of people worldwide, including a significant number of individuals in Pakistan. As a leading medical association in the country, PMA recognizes the importance of addressing this public health issue and working towards its elimination.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 350 million people are living with viral hepatitis globally, and in Pakistan, it is estimated that around 12 million people are affected. Hepatitis can lead to severe liver diseases, including liver cirrhosis and liver cancer, and is responsible for a substantial number of preventable deaths every year.

The Pakistan Medical Association is committed to taking proactive measures to combat hepatitis and reduce its burden on our society. As part of our initiatives for World Hepatitis Day.

PMA pledges to:-raise Awareness, encourage testing and early diagnosis, advocate for accessible treatments, support vaccination efforts, and foster collaboration.

On World Hepatitis Day, the Pakistan Medical Association calls upon policymakers, healthcare providers, civil society, and the general public to unite and take collective action against hepatitis. By working together, we can make a significant impact in preventing new infections, improving the quality of life for those affected, and moving closer to the elimination of viral hepatitis.