Here are top six Android tablet creativity applications

Embracing the rise of new tablets, Android is collaborating with developers to optimize creative apps for larger screens.

Google recently shared a blog post featuring six exceptional apps that users can explore on their Android tablets to enhance their creative endeavors.

LumaFusion: Renowned for video editing, LumaFusion’s Android tablet version offers a seamless experience with up to six video tracks, an enhanced magnetic timeline, and versatile project management.

Concepts: This vector-based sketchpad app adapts effortlessly to any Android screen size and complements stylus use, ensuring a natural and lag-free drawing experience.

Google Photos: The app’s multi-column layout on tablets provides a delightful view of your photo library. Editing is made easier with smart suggestions and convenient tools, and you can effortlessly drag and drop photos into other apps using split-screen mode.

Sketchbook: Designed for sketching, painting, and drawing, Sketchbook’s intuitive tablet user interface allows for uninterrupted creativity. With customizable brushes and stylus preview, users can create more precise and accurate artwork.

Adobe Lightroom: This popular photo and video editor optimizes the tablet’s larger screen, making precise edits a breeze. Vertical navigation and side-by-side editing previews enhance the editing process, with the added benefit of supporting RAW file editing.

Canva: Ideal for graphic design, Canva introduces drag-and-drop functionality for quick content addition. The app’s updated layouts and vertical navigation bar on larger screens provide users with ample workspace.

As Android collaborates closely with developers to adapt their creativity apps for tablets, users can unlock the full potential of their Android devices for all their creative projects.

