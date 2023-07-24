Advertisement
Hira Mani Slays As Purple Barbie In New Instagram Reel
The stunning actress and doting mother, Hira Mani, has once again showcased her unique style. Rocking a printed purple power suit, she left fans in awe with her killer looks and confident charm.

Hira opted for a pink makeover to exude a Barbie vibe, accentuating her appearance with glossy lips and bold eyeliner. Her hair was styled in a half ponytail, featuring bouncy curls and a sleek bang, while silver hooped earrings added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Known for her eccentric and daring fashion sense, Hira’s experimental looks have become a topic of discussion in the industry. Yet, her timeless charm and carefree nature have made her one of the most adored actresses among fans.

With a successful career, Hira Mani has earned a massive fan following nationwide through her outstanding performances in popular dramas like “Kashf,” “Do Bol,” and the blockbuster “Mere Pass Tum Ho.” Her latest film, “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,” has also garnered immense love from the audience, owing to the phenomenal acting of the entire cast.

