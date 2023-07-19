Honda BRV Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

- The Honda BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV with 7-seater capacity.
- It was introduced in Pakistan in 2017 and received a facelift in 2019.
The Honda BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by Honda. It was introduced in Pakistan in 2017 as an affordable 7-seater SUV, offering three trims: i-VTEC, i-VTEC MT, and i-VTEC S. In 2019, the BR-V received a facelift with upgraded exterior styling and additional interior features. Currently, only the facelifted version is available in Pakistan.
The BR-V 2023 features a bold and sleek exterior design with a new bumper, modern grille, autoprojector headlamps, DRLs, stylish fog lights, power-retractable side mirrors, sun visors, chrome garnish, LED taillights, a purposeful spoiler, a rear wiper, and a shark fin antenna.
Honda BRV Price in Pakistan
The ex-factory price of the Honda BR-V 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 6,529,000 for its i-VTEC S variant.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda BR-V i-VTEC S
1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Climate Control, DRLs, Steering Switches
PKR 6,529,000
Inside, the BR-V offers a luxurious and comfortable experience with premium fabric upholstery and spaciousness. It has 7 seats, an electrically powered tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls, a meter cluster with a multi-information LCD display, smart entry with push-start button, adjustable driver’s seat height, flexible 2nd-row seats with reclining and sliding adjustments, foldable 2nd and 3rd-row seats, a center fascia with a 7-inch display screen supporting navigation, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB input. It also has digital air conditioning with rear AC vents, a 12V power outlet, and 10 cupholders.
Safety features include airbags, seatbelts for all passengers, ABS, EBD, a security alarm with immobilizer, and a rearview camera.
Overall, the Honda BR-V 2023 offers a stylish exterior, luxurious interior, advanced features, and safety enhancements for a comfortable and secure driving experience.
