Honda HR-V Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Honda HR-V 2023 is the international version of the Japanese Honda Vezel, a compact crossover SUV. Unlike the Japanese Vezel, the HR-V 2023 variant does not have Hybrid technology. In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the international second-generation HR-V as the first generation of the Honda HRV for the local market. While the 2nd generation Honda HRV is quite similar to the Honda Vezel Hybrid, there are some minor cosmetic differences, such as the front grille design and the absence of hybrid technology. The HR-V acronym stands for “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”

The latest HR-V 3rd Generation is now being locally assembled and is available in two variants: VTI and VTI S. It is a subcompact crossover SUV, known as the Honda Vezel in the Japanese market.

The HR-V is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated dual overhead cam engine that generates approximately 119hp and 145Nm of torque. The car is equipped with a CVT transmission and operates as a front-wheel drive vehicle. Both variants share the same engine configuration, and currently, the hybrid engine option is not available.

Honda HR-V Price in Pakistan

Honda HR-V VTi Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-

Honda HR-V VTi-S Price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-

HRV Exterior

HRV Exterior

The HR-V 2023 boasts a striking and aggressive exterior design, highlighted by all LED headlights featuring sequential indicators in the top variant. The front grill is body-colored, adorned with a silver garnish at the bottom, and complemented by LED fog lights. The VTI S variant sports 17-inch grey alloy rims with 215/60/R17 GTR tires, while the base variant comes with chrome alloy rims. The sides of the car feature elegant piano black claddings, and a black roof adds to its overall aesthetic appeal. At the rear, the taillights play a significant role in giving the car a modern look, featuring running LEDs. Additionally, the HR-V 2023 is equipped with a back wiper, back camera, and a combination of piano black and mesh silver treatment at the bottom, enhancing its stylish appearance.

HRV Interior

Inside the HR-V, you'll find a well-designed and visually appealing interior. The layout follows the same design language seen in new generation Hondas, featuring a straight upright dash and a minimalist approach. The VTI S variant offers three leather color options: black, cherry red, and grey, while the VTI variant comes with black fabric seats. The instrument cluster consists of two analog dials with a 4.2-inch MID display providing essential information. For infotainment, the car is equipped with a 9-inch android panel that comes with various features. However, it lacks a panoramic roof, a feature commonly found in many crossovers in the market. Nonetheless, the interior quality feels premium, and the components have a substantial and sturdy feel to them.

Honda HR-V 2023 Specifications

Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm Displacement 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 119 hp Torque 145 Nm Boot Space 335 L Kerb Weight 1267 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 13 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 200 KM/H Tyre Size 215/60/R17

