HRCP expresses concern over proposed PEMRA bill

  • The regulator given role of disseminating information.
  • The any responsible journalist avoids false information.
  • The proposed amendment bill is in direct violation of Article 19.
KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the proposed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill.

HRCP said in a statement that through the proposed bill, the regulator has been given the role of disseminating information, because of the disinformation clause.

The statement said that any responsible journalist avoids false information, the definition of disinformation in the bill is nothing but censorship. This law will discourage the journalist and will not be able to cover all angles of the news.

The Human Rights Commission said that because a powerful group or individual would come in the way of journalism because of the disinformation law. The proposed amendment bill is in direct violation of Article 19 of the Constitution which grants the right to full freedom of expression.

According to the statement, the issue of salaries of media workers in the bill is good but the issue of salaries of media workers should be resolved in 30 days instead of 60 days.

Earlier, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in National Assembly Session.

Speaking on the Bill, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said new amendments have been introduced in the bill to enhance the credibility of the news content and curb disinformation as well as misinformation.

She said the definition of fake news has been made part of the bill to ensure objectivity.

She further said that media organizations have also been given representation in the bill.

