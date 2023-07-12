IHC adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari’s case till July 19

Justice Tariq Mehmood heard plea to remove name from ECL.

The court has given notice to FIA and Ministry of Interior.

Lawyer said nothing happening according to law.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the petition to remove the name of former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari from Exit Control Lists(ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea to remove the name of former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari from ECL.

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada told the court “We have heard from the media that Shireen Mazari’s name is in the ECL.”

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri inquired how can you assume that your name is on ECL. Shireen Mazari’s lawyer replied, “We do not have any document where the name is included.”

The Judge directed the Ministry of Home Affairs whether Shireen Mazari’s name is in the ECL or not.

The court remarked that it is the responsibility of the FIA ​​and the Interior Ministry to tell you whether the name is on the ECL or not.

Lawyer Ahsan Jamal Pirzada said nothing is happening according to the law .

The court has given notice to the parties and adjourned the hearing till July 19.