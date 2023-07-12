Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IHC adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari’s case till July 19

IHC adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari’s case till July 19

Articles
Advertisement
IHC adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari’s case till July 19

IHC adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari’s case till July 19

Advertisement
  • Justice Tariq Mehmood heard plea to remove name from ECL.
  • The court has given notice to FIA and Ministry of Interior.
  • Lawyer said nothing happening according to law.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD:  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  on the petition to remove the name of former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari from Exit Control Lists(ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea to remove the name of former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari from ECL.

Shireen Mazari’s lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada told the court “We have heard from the media that Shireen Mazari’s name is in the ECL.”

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri inquired how can you assume that your name is on ECL. Shireen Mazari’s lawyer replied, “We do not have any document where the name is included.”

The Judge directed the Ministry of Home Affairs whether Shireen Mazari’s name is in the ECL or not.

The court remarked that it is the responsibility of the FIA ​​and the Interior Ministry to tell you whether the name is on the ECL or not.

Advertisement

Lawyer Ahsan Jamal Pirzada said nothing is happening according to the law .

Also Read

Prime mover of Dasu terror attack killed in Afghanistan
Prime mover of Dasu terror attack killed in Afghanistan

Attack killed 12 individuals, including nine Chinese workers. The Chinese company working...

The court has given notice to the parties and adjourned the hearing till July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story