IHC fixes Toshakhana criminal case for hearing

Chief Justice IHC Justice Amir Farooq will hear case.

Chairman PTI has challenged trial court’s decision.

He requested to annul decision of the trial court.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the Toshakhana criminal case for hearing with objections on tomorrow(Wednesday).

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq will hear the case tomorrow.

It should be noted that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) has challenged the trial court’s decision to make the Toshakhana case admissible. Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar declared the Toshakhana criminal case admissible.

Chairman PTI has requested to annul the decision of the trial court and Barrister Gohar has filed a petition on behalf of Chairman PTI in the Islamabad High Court.

In the petition filed by Chairman PTI, it has been demanded that the decision of Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on July 8 in the Toshakhana criminal case should be annulled.

It has been stated in the petition that the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the Toshahkhana case was not filed within 120 days and neither was the legal procedure adopted while sending the case to the trial court, hence the decision of the trial court to declare the Toshah khana case admissible should be declared illegal.