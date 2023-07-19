Imam Hussain’s sacrifice reminder about fighting oppression: President

He said new Islamic year is reminder strength of nation.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the invaluable sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an immortal reminder about challenging the oppression and injustice, and standing firm to uphold truth.

He said the new Islamic year is a reminder that the strength of the nation lies in unity and harmony.

“With a united approach, we can overcome any challenge and make the future of our coming generations bright,” he said, in his message to the nation on the advent of new Islamic year 1445 Hijrah.

President Alvi emphasized the need for mainstreaming all segments of society and providing them a level-playing field.

The president said new Islamic year has a great significance for the Muslims all over the world and reminds of the immense sacrifices rendered by their forefathers.

“On this day, we make a pledge to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and implement these in our lives,” he said.

He said compassion, justice, unity and kindness are the ethos of Islamic culture and are important to promote harmony and prosperity in the society.

The president said Muharram as the first month of the Islamic calendar guides a Muslim to refresh his spiritual journey of life.

He said it relates to the month when Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions sacrificed their lives in the battle of Karbala.

Against oppression, the historic event of Karbala is an example of undeterred courage, sacrifice and steadfastness, he added.

The president said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his small army of followers fought against the injustice and sacrificed their lives to uphold the sanctity of truth.

Dr Alvi prayed that may Allah Almighty make the new Islamic year a source of His blessings for Pakistan, the nation, Islamic community and the entire world.

“May the new Islamic year bring for us the peace, prosperity and happiness and lead us towards a better future ahead,” he said.