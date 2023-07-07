IMF delegation meets with PPP’s economic team

IMF Representative Esther Perez Ruiz met with PPP’s finance team

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a meeting with the economic team of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, the PPP extended its support for the program in the wider interest of the country.

IMF Representative Esther Perez Ruiz met with the People’s Party’s finance team. Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwala were included in the delegation of the People’s Party.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the standby agreement between Pakistan and the IMF. According to the declaration of the Ministry of Commerce, the delegation of the People’s Party has expressed its willingness to support the program in the national interest.

The talks between the IMF representative and the finance team of the People’s Party are being seen as a positive step towards economic reforms and stability in Pakistan.

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, representing the finance team, recognized the importance of the standby agreement and expressed his commitment to work closely with the IMF to ensure the implementation of the program.

Meanwhile, the IMF representative for Pakistan said in a statement that Esther Perez Ruiz is contacting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party, seeking support from political parties in the new loan program of three billion dollars.

The IMF said that the purpose of the contacts is to get support for the continuation of the policies and IMF wants to inform the political government about the policies now after the next election. The approval of Pakistan’s loan program is to be given in the executive board meeting in a few days.

The new bailout program, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, is going to be taken up by the lender’s board on July 12.