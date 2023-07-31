India’s cricket dominance: What does it mean for the future of the game?

India’s influence over cricket’s politics, finances, and laws is increasing.

The IPL has had a major impact on the way cricket is played.

BCCI controls a large portion of the revenue from cricket.

Advertisement

Concerns regarding India’s escalating domination in cricket have been expressed in a British newspaper as potentially dangerous for the game.

The Ashes series between England and Australia has been regarded as cricket’s apex since the 19th century, but India has since emerged as the sport’s leading force.

Given that India is quickly displacing England and Australia as the dominant nations in cricket, both cricket powerhouses believe that the game has undergone a revolution that cricket fans in Melbourne or London have never witnessed before.

The Indian Premier League has delivered the sport tremendous income ever since it was first introduced in the nation in 2008. The top players in the world are now drawn to its teams, which have also acquired new international franchises.

India’s governing body controls decisions at the international level, and its contribution to cricket revenue is higher than that of England and Australia put together.

Even India is having an impact on how the game is conducted.

Advertisement

Test teams, like England, are increasingly emulating the short, intense T20 format of the IPL by playing aggressively and to the fans. Arun Dhumal, the current IPL chair and a former BCCI executive, said: “India’s influence in world cricket cannot be overstated.”

Not only has the IPL changed Indian cricket, but also cricket around the world. In order to portray India as a rising force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found it useful to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup in October.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, will host many of the World Cup’s most crucial games, including the championship game.

But given that India has more influence over cricket’s politics, finances, and laws, some perceive the country’s rising power as a threat to the sport.

This authority can be bluntly demonstrated by the BCCI, which is managed by members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

India declined to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, which forced the event to be rescheduled with many games taking place in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

With the ICC agreeing to a new revenue-sharing agreement this month to solidify the country’s financial domination, India’s influence is only expanding.

The BCCI will collect around 40% of the ICC’s earnings between 2024 and 2027. That amounts to nearly 6% of England and Australia’s annual GDP at $230 million.

Some claim that teams like the West Indies are in danger due to India’s substantial wealth. Indian teams have purchased franchises in new T20 leagues worldwide from South Africa and the Caribbean to the United Arab Emirates by the big names including the Kolkata Knight Riders of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the Mumbai Indians of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

This month saw the start of the American T20 tournament’s inaugural season. IPL franchises are currently pressing for a reform in the law to allow players to sign contracts that last the entire year, placing them under the umbrella of an international club and allowing them to move between leagues.

Fans worry that this tendency may result in fewer stars being available for international competitions like the Ashes because players like England’s Jason Roy and West Indies’ Andre Russell have already declined international commitments to play for global IPL franchises.

The traditional basis of cricket, international competitions, would suffer irreversible harm, according to critics.

Advertisement

The expansion of international franchise leagues, which would allow T20 leagues to take the place of lengthy international Test matches, was noted as a major danger in a recent financial report by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

India hasn’t won an ICC competition since 2013, and last month they lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final, so they haven’t been able to retain their dominance in the field.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues Pakistan will host 4 matches in the tournament. ACC, PCB officials to...