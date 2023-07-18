IPP seeks Eagle as election symbol from ECP

IPP filed application for registration with ECP.

Lahore: The Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) has requested the election symbol of Eagle (Shaheen) from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Istehkam e Pakistan Party has asked the Election Commission for the election symbol of Eagle (Shaheen).

IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan will be the President, the documents signed by Aleem Khan have been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Party manifesto and declaration of party officials have also been submitted by IPP to Election Commission.

The Secretary General of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party will be Aamir Kayani, Aun Chaudhry will be the Additional Secretary General while Firdous Ashiq Awan will be the Central Secretary of Information.

It should be remembered that the Election Commission has asked for applications from eligible political parties to obtain election symbols for the elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the applications signed by the party chief should be submitted by July 19 to get one of the allotted election symbols.