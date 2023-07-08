Islamabad Police register case after man publicly flashes in F-9 Park

Islamabad Capital Territory Police is investigating an incident of sexual harassment in the F-9 Park of the federal capital, also known as Fatima Jinnah Park.

The case emerged on social media when a user posted a complaint message to her by another user. The identity of the original complainant, who is the victim, was not revealed.

The victim related her ordeal as a man committed a lewd act in a public place. The victim claimed she was walking in the park when an unknown man got closer to her. She ran to the safety of her car, locked herself in, and unsuccessfully tried to start the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the man approached, exposed himself and started masturbating in public while staring at the woman. The woman said she quickly filmed the incident from her car and left. The woman said she was safe but her the incident traumatized her.

Islamabad police responded that the incident is being investigated under ASP Margalla police station. Police registered a case against the person who performed the indecent act on the complaint of the state as the victim has not lodged a complaint.

A police spokesperson said authorities are using all means to arrest the accused, while the public is requested to inform the police immediately if anyone has any information about the accused.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik took notice of the incident and sought a response from the Islamabad IG.

Malik said that no complainant has come forward yet, however, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been started on the complaint of the Margalla police officer.

Respected citizen,

Investigation of this incident is being done under the supervision of ASP Margalla. The accused will be arrested soon. Advertisement — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 6, 2023