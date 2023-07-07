Javeria & Saud Create Memorable Family Moments in New York

Javeria and Saud began their respective careers in the fields of dramas and films. Javeria found success in her acting career, while Saud became a beloved superstar in the films of the 90s and 2000s. Despite their professional achievements, the star couple has always prioritized their family and cherishes spending quality time with their two children, Jannat and Ibrahim.

Saud’s family has been residing in the USA for several years, and whenever they have free time, they often plan trips to visit them. On this occasion, they have chosen to take an Eid trip to New York, coinciding with the success of their drama series, Baby Baji, which is receiving excellent ratings.

During their visit to New York, Javeria and Saud took their kids to the famous Times Square for some enjoyable family moments. As always, Javeria captured numerous photos of their family adventures and didn’t hesitate to share their tourist experiences with the world. Here are some pictures and videos from their memorable trip to Times Square. Take a look!

