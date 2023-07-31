Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox wish Lisa Kudrow on 60th birthday

Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston expressed their heartfelt sentiments for their dearest companion and co-star, Lisa Kudrow, on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

Jennifer, widely recognized as Rachel Green in Friends, shared a collection of both old and new photos on her Instagram to showcase her love and gratitude towards her friend. She affectionately referred to Lisa as “one of her most favourite people on the planet.”

The Murder Mystery star wrote, “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. Lisa Kudrow!! She’s been my friend and family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday,” Jennifer concluded.

Meanwhile, Courtney, also known as Monica Geller, shared a delightful mix of pictures on her Instagram, along with a sweet birthday note that read, “Happy Birthday my Loot.”

“This is the second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have been close friends for almost three decades. Their special bond was forged during their time together on the sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Over the years, their friendship has only grown stronger.

