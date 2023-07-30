Johnny Depp’s Bright Smile with Cane before Concert

Johnny Depp, known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, recently delighted fans at a sold-out Hollywood Vampires concert in Boston. Due to a fractured ankle, the actor had to postpone the Boston tour in June, but he made a triumphant return with the band over the weekend.

Despite his injury, Depp interacted warmly with fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, and even sharing hugs. Photographed arriving at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, he sported a comfortable outfit, paired with a cane for support.

Earlier, Hollywood Vampires had to reschedule three U.S. tour dates after Depp’s ankle injury. However, the band performed a captivating 19-song set list in Boston, leaving fans mesmerized.

Johnny Depp’s charismatic presence and dedication to his art have won him the love and admiration of fans, making the concert a memorable experience for all in attendance.

