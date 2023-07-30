Advertisement
Kanye West's Twitter Account Reinstated

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated

  • Ban due to violating rules against incitement to violence.
  • Offensive tweets, including controversial symbol, led to suspension.
  • Previous ban for posting anti-Semitic messages.
Kanye West, the US rapper also known as Ye, has had his Twitter account reinstated after an almost eight-month ban due to offensive tweets. The ban was imposed for violating Twitter’s rules against incitement to violence. Since his return, Kanye has not posted anything new, and his account still shows his last post from December 1, 2022, just a day before it was suspended.

The decision to ban Kanye came after he posted a series of offensive tweets, including one that appeared to feature a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David. Prior to this ban, he faced another suspension for posting anti-Semitic messages on both Twitter and Instagram, leading to both platforms removing his posts.

In response to his controversial statements, clothing giant Adidas severed ties with the rapper, expressing zero tolerance for anti-Semitism and hate speech. Kanye’s use of a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah also resulted in a 24-hour suspension from Instagram in March the previous year.

Neither Twitter, now rebranded as X by owner Elon Musk, nor Musk himself, has publicly commented on Kanye’s account reinstatement. It’s worth noting that Musk previously reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll, with the majority voting in favor of reinstatement. Trump, however, expressed no interest in returning to the platform after the reinstatement.

