Karachi harassment case: Police forms 5-member team to apprehend suspect

KARACHI: Police have expedited efforts to arrest the suspect who sexually harassed a woman in broad daylight in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, BOL News reported.

A case has been registered against the culprit who performed a lewd act by exposing himself in public and attempted to assault a passerby woman, who successfully repelled the attack. A video of the incident went viral after which authorities prompted action to apprehend him.

Police have formed a five-member investigation team headed by SP Gulshan Iqbal Uzair Ahmed and are conducting a thorough investigation. Police faced hindrances as the suspect was wearing a surgical mask and the motorbike he was riding did not have a number plate.

However, police have obtained a blurred image of the accused from CCTV footage in which he can be identified as the mask is pulled down. Police said the suspect will be identified through software and a sketch will be prepared.

Police said geo-fencing of the area has been completed and a report will be prepared soon. Police added that several people in the vicinity have also been questioned. SSP Zubair said the suspect will be within the grip of the law within a few days.

Earlier police recorded the statements of 97 women in the area in five days and 31 other people including watchmen. The footage of 190 CCTV cameras installed in the area but couldn’t trace the suspect.

Sindh police have announced a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the accused who harassed the woman. Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may help identify and locate the perpetrator. A cash reward of Rs200,000 is being offered by Sindh police for anyone providing the information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

Police authorities have taken the matter seriously and are actively pursuing the identification and apprehension of the suspect. Law enforcement agencies have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the victim.

Police registered a case of sexual harassment after the chief minister instructed to arrest the suspect. He has been charged under sections 294, 354, and 509 of the law, pertaining to obscenity, assault or use of criminal force on a woman, and sexual harassment, respectively.

The police officials stated that the accused planned the whole incident as he did not commit any mistake, which can lead to his arrest. Investigators believe the suspect did not possess a mobile phone with him.