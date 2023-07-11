Karachi Rain Update:  PMD forecast monsoon rainfall next week

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast more rainfall in Sindh during the second half of the current week.

The Met Office said a second spell of rain will last at least for three days. It added that more monsoon rains in different parts of the country from July 13-17 with occasional gaps.

The monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 (evening) which are likely to intensify on July 14. A westerly wave was expected to enter upper parts on July 14 (evening/night).

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Karachi during the period. The maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 35-38 degree Celsius during the next three days.

About the impacts, the PMD said that heavy rain might cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 14-17 and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

The Met Office said farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. It added. It warned the general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

PMD said all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.