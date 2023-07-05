LHC gives time till July 25 for Imran Riaz’s recovery

IG Punjab did not appear in court.

Reports from the Ministry of Defense and other authorities were submitted to the court.

Ministry states trying their best to recover the journalist.

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted authorities time till July 25 for the recovery of senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti heard the case where the reports from the Ministry of Defense and other authorities were submitted.

IG Punjab did not appear in the court, while Additional IG and DPO Sialkot appeared before the court.

Representative of the Ministry of Defence stated that they are trying hard to recover Imran Riaz Khan.

Added if the applicant has any problem with some administrative hurdles, the ministry will look into it.

“The ministry is working on other issues including locations,” the representative said.

An abduction FIR had been registered at the Civil Line police station on the complaint of the father of the missing anchorperson, the DPO Sialkot told the media.