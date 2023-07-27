LHC grants protective bail to life of a civil judge

A case of violence against domestic worker was heard.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted protective bail to Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge involved in violence against a domestic worker, till August 1.

It should be noted that a case has been registered against Somia Asim in Islamabad police station.

The wife of the civil judge who allegedly tortured domestic worker in Islamabad has not been caught by the police so far.

Islamabad police also raided the house in the native village of the judge, the accused herself has not been investigated yet.

Islamabad Police spokesperson has said that raids have been conducted in Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, Islamabad Police has left for Lahore to investigate the girl’s parents.

It should be noted that Rizwana, a 14-year-old victim of violence, belongs to Sargodha. He is currently undergoing treatment at Lahore General Hospital.

Dr. Khalid, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dr. General Hospital, who treated 14-year-old maid Rizwana, who was allegedly tortured by Somia at the house of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez in Islamabad.

It was said that both the arms of the housemaid of the judge are fractured, the operation will be done from wrist to elbow.

Dr. Khalid said that the treatment of the maid girl is going on, the girl’s head has been operated, there were worms in the wound.