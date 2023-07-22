Lisburn Man Sets Drumming World Record in Touching Tribute to Late Partner

Lisburn man breaks world record for longest drumming session, exceeding 150 hours.

Allister Brown’s “drumathon” dedicated to late partner, Sharon Deegan, who battled pancreatic cancer.

Expresses gratitude to supporters for accomplishing the feat in honor of Sharon’s memory.

A 45-year-old man from Lisburn has broken the world record for the longest time spent drumming. Allister Brown surpassed his previous record of 134 hours and five minutes, accomplishing over 150 hours of continuous drumming. He completed this impressive “drumathon” on Saturday afternoon, starting the challenge the previous Sunday.

Mr. Brown undertook this remarkable feat in honor of his late partner, Sharon Deegan, who tragically lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in January 2021 at the age of 49.

On Saturday afternoon, at the Lisburn Music Centre, where he achieved his third world record, Mr. Brown expressed that the endeavor had been a significant undertaking.

He credited the memory of Ms. Deegan and the unwavering support of his friends for keeping him motivated throughout the attempt.

Mr. Brown expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported him, stating that he had a strong determination to accomplish this feat in honor of Sharon’s memory.

