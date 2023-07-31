Madonna lauds children for their contribution during her time of need

Madonna expressed her gratitude towards her children, whom she considers great supporters, as she praised them for their unwavering support during her health scare that led to the cancellation of her world tour.

The 64-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share her feelings with her 19 million followers, posting three photos that captured heartwarming moments with her kids. One photo showed her with her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, 26, who flashed a peace sign while posing with her mother.

In her heartfelt caption, Madonna reflected on the past month since her hospitalization and acknowledged the importance of love from family and friends during challenging times. She wrote, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.”

Another image featured her embracing her 17-year-old son, David. Madonna continued her note, expressing the challenges of being a mother and the endless giving, but also shared how her children stepped up when she needed them the most. She said, “But when the chips were down my children showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

Accompanying the heartfelt message was a photo of Madonna holding a framed picture. The legendary singer is just weeks away from her upcoming August 16 birthday.

Advertisement

Earlier, Madonna was rushed to the ICU and intubated after being found unresponsive on the floor of her New York City apartment on June 24. Doctors later revealed that she appeared worn down, thin, and exhausted in the days leading up to her near-death experience from a bacterial infection.

On July 10, Madonna broke her silence about the ordeal on social media, expressing her gratitude for the positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement she received from her fans. She shared, “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Madonna Overcomes ‘Deadly’ Infection With Family’s Support Madonna recently shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her family and friends...

Advertisement