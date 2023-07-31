Madonna Overcomes ‘Deadly’ Infection With Family’s Support

Madonna recently shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her family and friends who stood by her during her difficult time. In the post, the 64-year-old singer wrote, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.” She continued, “As a Mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Advertisement

The Grammy winner also expressed her gratitude to her manager, Guy Oseary, for an unexpected gift – a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. She described it as “A perfect triangle of Brilliance.” Madonna shared, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

She concluded the post by thanking Guy Oseary for the gift and expressing gratitude to all those who supported and protected her, allowing her to continue her work. Last month, Madonna was rushed to the hospital when found unresponsive on June 28 and was later discharged.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Madonna is back to Instagram after health recovery Madonna updates her fans on her health through Instagram after posting many...