Man kills wife over her Indecent video

A man shot dead his wife whose naked video was leaked on social media by an influential lout in Sukheki area of Hafizabad.

According to the details, the incident took place in Sukheki area of Hafizbad, where an influential person, a son of a Chaudhry, made a video call to a woman and forced her to take off her clothes on camera, while he recorded the video call on his other mobile device.

According to the report, the husband, along with his relatives, killed her with a gunshot.

The Sukheki Police have not done anything about the powerful individual who shared those inappropriate videos on social media.

The beguiled woman was led astray and did his bidding while the pervert son of the Chaudhry switched on his other mobile phone and recorded the whole video call in which she appeared naked.

Advertisement

While blackmailing the woman, the accused shared her obscene video on social media which went viral.

Advertisement

Also Read Woman kills her kids before committing suicide in Tulsa, Oklahoma In a reported hostage situation in the small town of Verdigris, a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Advertisement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement