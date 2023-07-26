Manchester United target rising star Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United is interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund is drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland.

Atalanta signed Hojlund for a reported £15 million in the summer of 2022.

Rasmus Hojlund, a rising football talent, is drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland due to their similar attributes and goal-scoring abilities, and Manchester United is interested in the 20-year-old Danish international as they seek a new striker, but they are cautious about meeting Atalanta’s high £60 million valuation for him.

Hojlund’s football journey began at Boldklubben af 1893 and at Brondby during his youth, and he made his senior debut for Copenhagen at 17 in 2020.

He struggled initially in the Danish Superliga but improved significantly after moving to Sturm Graz in Austria in January 2022, where he scored nine goals in 17 starts.

Atalanta signed Hojlund for a reported £15 million, and he excelled in Serie A, netting an impressive 20 goals in 47 appearances for both Atalanta and the Danish national team in the previous season.

While Hojlund’s potential is evident, comparing him to Haaland shows that he still has room for growth.

Haaland’s prolific goal-scoring record far surpasses Hojlund’s, but it’s essential to remember that Hojlund is still in the early stages of his career.

Hojlund possesses exciting attributes that make him a promising prospect for Manchester United. His speed, precision, and support from wingers like Rashford, Garnacho, and Sancho could create a dynamic attacking trio.

He also has impressive dribbling skills and a physique suitable for a traditional number nine.

With Manchester United in need of a center-forward, Hojlund’s talent and potential make him an attractive option.

While still raw, he shows glimpses of quality that hint at a promising future and the potential to become a star.

