Marcus Rashford considered leaving Manchester United ahead of Ten Hag’s arrival

Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Erik ten Hag’s arrival.

Rashford credits ten Hag with giving him more freedom and stability.

Rashford signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford, a forward for Manchester United, acknowledged that prior to Erik Ten Hag’s arrival, he considered leaving the team.

After going through a difficult time in his life, Rashford, 25, made a comeback by scoring 30 goals last season. He also acknowledged challenges with his mental health, form, and fitness.

The English international did, however, ponder leaving his childhood team after Paris Saint-Germain, a French club, expressed a great interest in him before the Dutch manager took over.

Asked if there was ever a point when he thought he might leave, Rashford said: “Before the manager came maybe a little bit, but its football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me. The timing worked out.”

Rashford also discussed the freedom that Ten Hag has given him, stating that Ole Gunner Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick have tried the forward in various spots in the past.

Asked what changed for him last season, he said: “Just a little bit more freedom I felt, a little bit more stability. I think that gives you the baseline to try and showcase your abilities. I enjoy scoring goals, I enjoy making assists, playing in the forward areas and trying to cause a threat to the other team.

“Freedom? We were just a little bit rigid in the past. Sometimes you’re not enjoying your football and that was the case with me, I wasn’t enjoying my football as much as I should be, as much I was used to enjoying it. Because of that it influenced my performance and ultimately that’s how I am as a person, if I’m not happy then it’s difficult for me to play my best football.”

It should be recalled that Rashford and the 20-time Premier League champion agreed to a five-year contract for £325,000 per week earlier this month.

He is also regarded as one of the club’s most crucial players and is in charge of the offense.

