Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to continue his winning streak

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix.

It was his eighth consecutive win.

Leclerc acknowledged that Ferrari needs to improve.

Max Verstappen showed his incredible skill at the Belgian Grand Prix by winning from a sixth-place start on the grid. It was his eighth consecutive win before the summer break, making him the clear leader in the championship with a huge 125-point lead.

Verstappen’s performance was so outstanding that he finished ahead of everyone else, including his teammate Sergio Perez, who came in second. Charles Leclerc from Ferrari finished third, while Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes and Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

A perfect weekend in Spa 🇧🇪 We’ve been on it from start to finish @redbullracing 💪 The car was great 🚀 Thank you Orange Army, your support has been unreal 🙌 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/05mFAL5FWG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 30, 2023

Despite starting lower on the grid due to a penalty, Verstappen drove cautiously in the early laps and gradually moved up the ranks. He overtook Hamilton and Leclerc using the DRS overtaking aid and had a successful pit stop, which allowed him to show his true potential.

Throughout the race, Verstappen was far ahead of the other drivers, demonstrating his exceptional skill and speed. Even when there was rain, he handled the tricky conditions with ease.

While Verstappen celebrated his victory, the other drivers struggled to keep up with him. Leclerc acknowledged that his team, Ferrari, needs to improve to match Red Bull’s performance. Hamilton managed to get the fastest lap during a pit stop, but he finished fourth.

In terms of the drivers’ championship, Hamilton’s fourth-place finish helped him narrow the gap with Alonso as they compete for third place. Alonso, who turned 42 over the weekend, did well, starting from eighth place and finishing in fifth. His teammate George Russell faced some challenges but finished close behind Alonso.

